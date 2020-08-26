ICMR-NIN takes-up second round of sero-survey in Telangana

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Hyderabad: The city-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the State government have launched the second round of sero-epidemiological survey to monitor transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 infection among the general population in Telangana.

The survey in the State is part of a nation-wide initiative spearheaded by the ICMR and will involve testing blood serum of people for prevalence of antibodies against Covid-19 infection. In May, the ICMR had conducted sero-surveillance in 83 districts across the country in which three districts from Telangana were also included. In the 83 districts, close to 26,400 people were enrolled and 28,595 households were visited.

In Telangana, the baseline survey in May was conducted in Jangaon, Kamareddy and Nalgonda. The NIN data showed only two positive cases in Jangaon with a revalence of 0.49 per cent and one case each in Kamareddy and Nalgonda with a prevalence rate of 0.25 per cent. Across the country, the survey indicated 0.73 per cent of the population showed evidence of past exposure to SARS-CoV-2.

As per the ICMR guidelines, 10 villages/wards are being selected in each of the three districts of Jangaon, Kamareddy and Nalgonda. From each selected village 40 individuals (men and women) of more than 10 years of age are being randomly covered for the survey. State and district health authorities are actively engaged in the survey process to ensure smooth operationalisation of the house-to-house survey in 30 villages across three districts.

The total subjects covered in this survey will be about 1200.

“The population based sero-epidemiological study will help determine the trend in transmission of SARS-CoV-2 infection and to determine the socio-demographic risk factors for SARS-CoV-2 infection. The findings will be useful to strengthen containment measures,” NIN officials said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .