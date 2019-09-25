ICOMOS expert, top ASI official visit Ramappa temple

By | Published: 11:14 pm

Mulugu: Vasu Poshyanandana, secretary general of International Scientific Committee on Places of Religion and Ritual (PRERICO) of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), who was designated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), alongwith joint director general of Archeological Society of India (ASI), New Delhi, Thanwiz Sharma, and others visited the historic Ramappa temple at Palampet village in Venkatapur mandal in the district on Wednesday. The Kakatiya-era heritage structure is the only site from the country in contention for the World Heritage tag 2020.

State ASI director Dinakar Babu, Superintending Archaeologist of the ASI, Milan Kumar Chauley, District Collector C Narayana Reddy, Prof M Panduranga Rao from Kakatiya Heritage Trust (KHT) also accompanied Poshyanandana.

Speaking to presspersons after the inspection, District Collector Narayana Reddy said the inspection passed off smoothly, adding that the ICOMOS expert would also inspect the temple on Thursday.

“The inspection by the expert was satisfactory. The expert observed the three outstanding universal values of the temple, including the sandbox technology used in the foundation of the temple, the low density bricks used in the Shikharam and the various colours in a single stone construction were submitted to UNESCO,” Narayana Reddy added.

Poshayanandana, representing UNESCO, arrived here to assess the claim of the State government to secure World Heritage tag for the engineering marvel of Kakatiya-era Ramappa temple.

The expert went around the temple and was awe-struck by the intricate carvings and huge Nandi idol facing the deity.

District police made elaborate security arrangements at the temple. Security cover was formed around the temple with the help of CRPF teams and no outsider, including media representatives, was allowed to enter the temple during inspection.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .