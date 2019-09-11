Iconic chartbusters that left Telugu audiences nostalgic

By | Published: 10:55 pm

Yelluvachi Godharamma yellakila paddadhammaa … the iconic chartbuster of the ’80s from Devatha — starring the then reigning star Sridevi and actor Shoban Babu caused a sensation. The melodious love track was not just a musical hit, it was also known for its picturisation and trademark style of K Raghavendra Rao’s filmmaking. Over hundreds of brass pots and picturesque landscape of the river Godavari, and innumerable number of junior artistes in the backdrop – are just a few elements that made Telugu fans nostalgic.

Now director Harish Shankar is recreating the song with Pooja Hegde and Varun Tej. The song from the upcoming period drama Valmiki will surely bring back those memories.The song has been shot in surrounding places of Godavari Delta — Yanam and Rajahmundry. Pooja will be playing the female role called Sridevi in the movie. It is also learnt that Harish Shankar has taken great care in matching Pooja’s look to that of the yesteryear star. For this, a special diet was also suggested to Pooja to ensure that she appears bubbly on-screen.

Experimenting with chartbusters of Telugu cinema’s golden era is not new to the present lot of filmmakers. While the practise has been used to excite audience and create hype and expectation before the release, some have made it a point to show respect and high regard for the songs that swept audience.Prabhas-starrer Adavi Ramudu (2004) directed by B Gopal, had legendary actor NTR’s hit number Aresukoboyi Paresukunnanu Hari … Hari.. Although it garnered good craze, the movie tanked at the box office.

SS Rajamouli experimented with the megastar’s epic song Bangarukodi Petta in his movie Magadheera starring Ram Charan Tej and Mumaith Khan. The original song Bangarukodi Petta from Gharana Mogudu was said to be a milestone flick in Chiranjeevi’s career as the movie went on to shatter box office records big time when it released in 1992.

Soggadey Chinni Nayana Okka Pittanaina Kottaledu Soggade, the song from Aasthiparulu starring Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Jagayya and Vanisri in the lead roles created ripples when it released. It was later used in Akkineni Nagarjuna’s romantic comedy using the song’s name as its title. The recent flick Mismatch of Aishwarya Rajesh has a remix of Pawan Kalyan’s popular number Ee Manase from Tholi Prema. With so many songs being recreated these days by composers, looks like the trend of harking back to popular numbers of past is here to stay.