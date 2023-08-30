Iconic Himayatnagar bakery, King & Cardinal, to make comeback

Vijay Anthony shared that the team behind King & Cardinal Bakery is diligently working towards a grand reopening slated for September 15.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:19 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Hyderabad: King & Cardinal Bakery, the iconic establishment that has been a cherished part of Himayatnagar’s landscape since its inception in 1985, is all set to reopen its doors. From birthday cakes that lit up the eyes of children to delectable treats that accompanied heartfelt conversations, the bakery has been an essential ingredient in countless memories.

Vijay Anthony, one of the partners of the bakery, expressed his enthusiasm for the reopening. He shared that the team behind King & Cardinal Bakery is diligently working towards a grand reopening slated for September 15. “We are determined to bring back the magic that the bakery was known for. The same original King and Cardinal chefs, who have been serving the best burgers and other food items, will be back in action,” he revealed.

The decision to temporarily close the bakery during the pandemic was a heavy-hearted one, and it left a void in the lives of its ardent fans. However, the impending reopening has rekindled excitement.