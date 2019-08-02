Icrisat studying work burden, food intake of rural poor in Telangana, Odisha

By | Published: 12:50 am

Sangareddy: A research team from International Crop Research Institute for Semiarid Tropics (Icrisat), in association with some reputed organisations, is studying the energy expended by the most backward rural population in Telangana and Odisha as also their food intake using an accelerometer and heart rate monitor. The team also interviewed them about their daily activities and food consumption.

Based on the study, the team will give suggestions to policy-makers on initiating agri-mechanisation measures to reduce the work burden on the rural folk. They will also spread awareness on consumption of nutritious food. Since they were collecting separate data of women and men, the researchers said it would help them measure the burden of the two genders separately.

The ICRISAT team will use the accelerometer (actigraph), developed by University of Reading, and a heart-rate monitor. Unlike the regular actigraph, which only measures forward and backward movements, this specially developed device will also measure sideways and upward movements and record activity every three seconds. The heart rate monitor, on the other hand, will help assess stress while carrying weights.

Speaking to Telangana Today, head of the research team Dr Padmaja Ravula, senior scientist (Gender Research) at ICRISAT; said they selected 30 families each from Utnoor in Adilabad district and Koraput in Odisha. Both these locations were characterised by the relatively high incidence of chronic malnutrition and a large presence of socially disadvantaged groups (SCs and STs).

During her previous research, Ravula found that more than 80 per cent of women in rural parts of Adilabad district suffered from serious malnutrition. Since the team will use 12 actigraphs each in Adilabad and Koraput, Ravula said they will study six families at a time, making the wife and husband wear the device for three days.

They will be asked not to remove the device for more than two hours, excluding sleep time. For every 24 hours, the head of the research said the team would interview the participants to know their activity and food consumption every hour. This will be done to link the Actigraph observation, heart rate monitor and food consumption so that a conclusion can be arrived at.

The study will be continued for three days in every family. Later, they will continue on another six families. But, Ravula said they will continue the study until next February on the 30 families and will prepare a final report in May 2020.

The ICRISAT team collaborated with Consultative Group of International Agricultural Research (CGIAR), National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), University of East Anglia (UEA) and GCRF TIGR2ESS (Transforming India’s Green Revolution by Research and Empowerment for Sustainable Food Supplies) for the research. The team started their work at Chandur, Mathatiguda and Kommuguda in Utnoor Mandal on Thursday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter