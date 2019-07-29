ICW 2019: Abstract lines, unusual waves

By | Published: 5:09 pm

Marking 15 years of his journey in the fashion industry, ace designer Gaurav Gupta launched his jewellery line ‘Gaurav Gupta Occasions Fine Jewellery’ as he showcased his couture collection “Undercurrent” at the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 on Saturday.

Models walked the ramp wearing outfits, inspired by the undercurrent that prevails beneath the sea level and the waves of the ocean, and accessorised by the designer’s handmade timeless jewellery pieces, made with finely cut diamonds and moulded in white gold.Gupta’s joint venture label line consisted of 50 pieces, including necklaces, bracelets, rings, earrings and ear cuffs.

Speaking about his new venture, Gupta told, “I have been wanting to launch couture jewellery for many years and this was the perfect moment to make the big announcement. This is true couture jewellery. It is for the extremely discerning clients. Even though these are statement pieces, they are timeless.”Bollywood actor Diana Penty closed the show for Gupta, wearing a green-gray, sculpted mermaid gown, made in organza, embellished with Japanese bugle beads. She wore a feather-shaped Gaurav Gupta Occasion Fine Jewellery earring-cum-earcuff to complete her look.

The garments which the designer termed as “progressive” were indigenous to the brand — a lot of sculpting techniques were used in most of the pieces. There were gowns for the brides with sculpted sleeves and shoulders, functional, dramatic bustles, lightweight corseted saris and pant suits, made of organzas, tulles, net and georgette, and with prominent use of Japanese bugle beads, feathers and pearl work. There was a section of contemporary bridal wear with textured chikankari and zardosi work. For menswear range, Gupta has used a lot of jacquard and rubia fabric used in making bandhgalas, tuxedos and sherwanis.