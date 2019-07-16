ID cards for govt school teachers in Telangana

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Teachers working in government and local body schools across the State will soon be provided with identity cards. The chip-based ID cards will come with all details of the teachers, including their service number, address, and bio-data.

This move of the School Education department, aimed at weeding out proxy teachers, is likely to have a far-reaching impact because school teachers currently do not have identity cards issued by the State government. The cards will be designed with Radio Frequency Identification technology and could also be linked with the attendance system in the near future.

Presently, biometric systems are being used in several government and local body schools for recording attendance. A total of 26,18,095 students are studying in 29,267 government schools which have 1,16,828 teachers.

“So far, teachers had only identity cards issued by teachers’ organizations or unions to which they are affiliated. The process to issue identity cards will take about one month. This is being done to check proxy teachers,” a senior official of the Directorate of School Education said.

Meanwhile, in order to increase attendance of students, the School Education department has decided to conduct a ‘Haazir Masotsavam’ (Month of Attendance) in August in all government and local body schools.

Students who register the highest attendance will be felicitated by the school including appreciation before the assembly and will also be given cash prizes or gifts.

During a recent interactive session, Secretary (Education) Dr B Janardhan Reddy had directed government school headmasters to implement the ‘Month of Attendance’ programme effectively.

“Names of the students who maintain full attendance will be written on the classroom walls. This gives some sort of recognition and also motivates others to attend school regularly,” a senior official said.

The schools were instructed to constitute an attendance committee comprising students with highest attendance. The committee will reach out to irregular students and ensure that they attend school regularly.

“The schools have also been asked to form committees like sports, hygiene, and cultural, and involve students with low attendance. This not just creates interest among students to attend the school but will also help them acquire leadership skills. The entire idea of the programme is to enhance attendance in schools,” the official said.

