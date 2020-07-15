IDBI Bank strives to come out of RBI PCA framework this fiscal: MD

By | Published: 9:38 pm

New Delhi: IDBI Bank would endeavour to come out of the RBI’s restrictive Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework during the current fiscal by improving its financial health. The PCA framework imposes various operational restrictions on a bank to ensure that the lender remains solvent.

“Bank is cautiously optimistic of an early exit from the PCA framework in FY2020-21 as it builds on the gains made in FY2019-20 so that your it can optimise stakeholder value by undertaking the entire gamut of banking activities,” said IDBI Bank managing director and CEO Rakesh Sharma said in a letter to the shareholders.

The bank, he said, would work to ensure compliance with all PCA parameters in the coming quarters as it did in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 to provide an enabling platform for “an early exit” from PCA and a return to full-fledged banking activities.

Sharma said as severe delinquency dented the bank’s income and profitability in the past, there would be a relentless emphasis on stringent credit standards and pursuit of business in a prudent manner, post the PCA exit so that there is no recurrence of the same in future.

Simultaneously, the bank will focus on recovery/ upgrade and close monitoring of portfolio to prevent any slippages in its asset quality.

“As the operating environment for your Bank’s lending business is likely to be muted for the most part of the year, there will be a pronounced focus on maximising fee income and reducing the average cost of funds/ deposits,” he told shareholders. Sharma said the strategic measures adopted by the bank helped it in posting a 26 per cent growth in operating profit to Rs 5,112 crore for 2019-20 as compared to Rs 4,052 crore during 2018-19.

While the bank posted a net loss of Rs 12,887 crore for fiscal 2019-20, it tapered from a net loss of Rs 15,116 crore for 2018-19.

However, the bank has posted a net profit of Rs 135 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20, “marking a much-awaited turnaround” from the net loss reported during the last 13 quarters.