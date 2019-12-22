‘Iddari Lokam Okate’ strikes chord with college-goers

By | Published: 8:20 pm

Actor Raj Tarun’s forthcoming movie titled Iddari Lokam Okate has struck a chord with college-goers with its soulful storyline. A special premiere show was screened for students of Chaitanya college ahead of the release. Producer Dil Raju was thrilled to know the response from fans.

The cast and producer interacted with the students after the screening.

When Raj Tarun was called on to the dais to speak about the film, the actor asked the students to express their views and opinions. The students all echoed that Iddari Lokam Okkate would be a new concept with a never-before-seen climax.

The performance of Shalini Pandey was also appreciated. Dil Raju narrated his journey and said,

“It was nearly two years of travel with the film. Initially, I was impressed with the script. But I could not get a hero, despite my repeated efforts. When I had decided it abandon midway, Bakkem Venugopal came to me suggesting the Raj Tarun’s name. I was not against Raj Tarun, but, our combination was a flop in the past. Everybody is aware of our sentiments in the film industry. However, we moved ahead. Everybody worked hard and brought out the final content on the screen. I was quite happy with it. Due to the encouragement given the students, I planned another three shows in Nellore, Vishakapatnam and Melbourne in three days from Monday. I will also plan a straight theatre show for the students of Chaithanya on the day of release,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter