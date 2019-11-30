Iddari Lokam Okkate completes censor

By | Published: 6:46 pm

Starring young hero Raj Tarun and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles, the upcoming love entertainer titled Iddari Lokam Okkate has completed its censor formalities and received U/A certificate.

In presentation of star producer Dil Raju, the movie is being produced by Sirish under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. GR Krishna is directing the movie which is expected to hit the screens in December.

“This is the second movie with Raj Tarun under our home banner. It’s a cure love story, we are confident that the movie will entertain all sections of people. And director GR Krishna has done a commendable job in bringing the best output. The singles which we have released have already gotten good response from public. Soon, we are releasing the other singles along with the theatrical trailer,” Dil Raju said.

Other characters include Nazar, Pruthvi, Rohini, Bharat, Sijju, Ambarish, Kalpalatha among others. Music is being rendered by Mickey J Meyer.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .