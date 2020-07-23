Identified 20 sectors where India can become global supplier: Piyush Goyal

By | Published: 9:19 pm

New Delhi: The government has so far identified 20 sectors where India can meet domestic demand as well as become a global supplier, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. He said industry body Ficci and other associations are working with the government in this regard.

“We have identified first 12 sectors and now 8 more, so we have 20 sectors in which Ficci and other associations are very much part of our engagement, where we have identified sectors where India can not only meet own domestic needs but also become globally competitive and become global leader supplying to the world,” he said in a Ficci webinar.

These sectors include food processing, organic farming, agro chemicals, electronics, industrial machinery, furniture, leather, auto parts and textiles, among others.

He also highlighted that despite having skilled carpenters and artisans, India continues to import furniture.

“Can we not prepare India to become the factory of the world for furniture, can we not build to scale at competitive prices so that the world looks at India, to source from India,” he added.

Further talking about yoga, the minister said yoga holds huge potential for industry and young entrepreneurs as the world is excited about it.