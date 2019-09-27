Identify all the black spots on roads: Medak Collector

By | Published: 12:41 am

Medak: Collector, Medak, K Dharma Reddy has instructed the officials to identify all the black spots on Medak roads, where the accidents were occurring quite frequently.

Addressing the officials during the district road safety meeting here on Thursday, the Collector has expressed anger as the officials turned up at the meeting with insufficient statistics and information.

Saying that they can save some lives by initiating accident preventive measures, Reddy has directed the officials to come with statistics like how many accidents reported, spots, cause of the accident, vehicles involved, fatal, non-fatal and others.

He has further said that the roads at village level were being damaged because some people are driving KG wheel fitted tractors. The Collector has asked the officials to impose fines such persons so that they would not repeat the mistake again. Reddy has suggested the officers to conduct awareness programmes on road safety at schools, colleges and other places to sensitise the people on road safety. The Police department officials have informed that they have registered over 30,000 cases and collected Rs 1.2 crore fines from traffic violators in the district.

