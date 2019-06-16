IDRBT announces admissions for PGDBT

By | Published: 12:44 am 7:41 pm

Hyderabad: The Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT) has announced admissions into its fourth batch of Post Graduate Diploma in Banking Technology (PGDBT). The one year programme has been specifically designed to meet demand of the Indian banking and financial sector. The Institute facilitates placements for the PGDBT students by inviting prospective employers from various banks.

For the third consecutive year, the Institute has achieved 100 per cent placements for students of the PGDBT. Students were placed as IT specialists in reputed banks such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, the South Indian Bank Ltd., the Federal Bank Ltd and the Catholic Syrian Bank Ltd. with a pay packages ranging from Rs.6 per annum to 9 lakh per annum.

Speaking about benefits of the course, IDRBT, director, Dr. A. S. Ramasastri said “Technology is now a critical enabler for growth and expansion of banks. Bringing in new technologies to continuously improve customer convenience and ensuring it is secure is the biggest challenge for banks. This is the why banking technology specialists are in high demand. The PGDBT covers entire gamut of banking technology right from payment systems, information security, cyber defence, and business analytics to IT management. It is designed to address the growing demand for banking technology specialists.”

The last date for receipt of applications is June 24. Interested candidates can visit the institute’s website www.idrbt.ac.in or call on 8919132013 for more details.

