iDreamCareer unveils career guidance, mentoring for students

Hyderabad: With education institutions closed due to Covid-19 pandemic, iDreamCareer (iDC) a career solution and guidance platform has launched ‘Industry connect hub’ – a platform to offer both career guidance and mentoring to students.

Students in classes VIII to XII can benefit from the career guidance from the certified counsellors through the platform. The hub connects students on a real-time basis with mentors who can help them better understand a career, help with test preparation, college admission process besides scholarship and financing options.

According to iDC, machine learning algorithms crawl through millions of data points on mentors — where they studied, what career they are in, entrance exams they have cracked and scholarships they received, to ensure the right mentor is connected to the student.

Ayush Bansal, founder and CEO, iDreamcareer, said, “There have been platforms that offer alumni connect to school students and ones which offer industry connect or mentoring for college students. But, there are none that combines both and delivers it for school students layered with machine learning. This powerful combination allows the most smart and effective way for students to plan their course choices and thus their potential career paths.”

