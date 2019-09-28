IEC selects Hyderabadi for top post

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Hyderabad: Suresh Chitturi, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Srinivasa Farms has been appointed as Chairman of the International Egg Commission at the IEC Global Leadership Conference in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Suresh will be the first chairman from Asia in the history of the commission, as he assumes the role as the Chairman of IEC. He will hold the position for the next two years. His work has been recognized at a global level as he is engaged in advocacy for the poultry industry, a press release said.

The International Egg Commission is the global network for the egg industry. It has members in over 80 countries around the world, the release added.

