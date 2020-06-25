If farmers prosper, State follows: KCR

By | Published: 9:33 pm 9:36 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday said rural Telangana would become self-reliant only if farmers in the State prosper.

“Farmers must recover from years of neglect. There must be sufficient bank balance. What the government has given them is free power, water in canals and financial assistance in the form of Rythu Bandhu. What we gave farmers is confidence,” he said after launching the sixth edition of Haritha Haram at Narsapur in Medak district.

Explaining the concept of regulated farming, he said that it was not to trouble farmers but to save them from growing something that has no demand in the open market. “Within three months the Rythu Vedikas will be ready. Farmers will be gathering under one roof. If possible I will address them through videoconferencing from Hyderabad. They will then decide who grows what to benefit from the favourable demand supply situation in the market.

Farmers must remember that they always should grow less than the demand for a better price,” he said.

He said that farmers of a vedika can form a group on social media platforms so that they can share quick market information. He said that government would ensure that the money is deposited into the accounts of the farmer within days after procurement. Regulated farming also means that farmers will be bringing their produce to the markets in a staggered manner and also produce crops in rotation doing away with conventional patterns.

He said that when the State was formed he was aghast to know that no one knew exactly how much rice Telangana needs and the food habits of its people. “Finally, I entrusted the work to an institution that said Telangana requires 1.5 to 2 crore tonnes of rice. If you (farmers) grow 4 crore tonnes then there will be chaos,” he said giving an example.

Water to Narsapur

Assuring the farmers of Narsapur and Sangereddy areas, that within a year Kaleshwaram waters will reach Sangareddy via Narsapur, he advised the people’s representatives to gather public support for creating required canal network to take waters to the farmers’ fields. He said that he will be returning to Narsapur after six months to release water into Pillutla canal. He also assured that Zaheerabad will also receive water from Singur with the help of Lift.

He added that the government ensured water is in canals of Suryapet district for over six months. “We are not inferior to anyone as the people of Andhra Pradesh have made us to believe. If farmers and students realize their potential then no one can stop Telangana from becoming number one,” he said.

Sops for Medak

Declaring Rs 25 lakh special grant to all the 208 gram panchayats in Medak district marking his visit, the Chief Minister said that all the mandal headquarters will receive Rs 7 crore each as a special grant to undertake need-based development activities. For Narsapur Municipality the Chief Minister granted Rs 25 crore. He said that all the funds will be released in two phases considering the just recovering financial position of the State.

Develop Narsapur like a mirror, says KCR

Narsapur: Narsapur Assembly constituency, spread across Medak and Sangareddy districts, is set to get a facelift as Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced Rs 20 lakh special grant to each of the 201 gram panchayats, Rs one crore grant to seven mandal headquarters and Rs 25 crore special package for Narsapur Municipality.

Addressing elected representatives of local bodies after planting a sapling in Narsapur forest area to mark the launch of the sixth phase of Telanganaku Haritha Haram (THH) on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Narsapur MLA C Madan Reddy had presented representations seeking special funds for the Narsapur constituency. He asked them to develop the constituency like a mirror. Since there was some fund crunch, Rao vowed to grant the fund in two phases. Asking them to prepare a development plan at panchayat level, he promised to get the funds soon after the financial situation eases.

Though the State was in a bit of financial crisis due to lockdown, Rao said he had decided to extend special package to the constituency. “I am indebted to the people of erstwhile Medak district for supporting me throughout my political career and I had to pay them back,” the Chief Minister announced amid applause from the elected representatives of local bodies.

He instructed Collector K Dharma Reddy to give full freedom to Sarpanches in spending the Rs 20 lakh fund since they would better know about what their village actually needs.

Stating that he would visit the area to inaugurate the Pillutla Canal, being constructed as part of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), Rao asked them to complete all the development works by then.

As MLA Madan Reddy urged the Chief Minister to create a new mandal headquarter in Masaipet, Rao instructed the officials to initiate the process to carve out the new mandal immediately from the existing Yeldurthy mandal.

Assuring them to get the Godavari water very soon to Medak district, he called upon the local representatives to help the officials in completing land acquisition.