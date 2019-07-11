‘If made into law, thousands of Indian professionals will gain’

By | Published: 12:03 am 11:46 pm

Hyderabad: The US House of Representatives passed by a majority, a legislation to remove the seven per cent country-cap on Green Card applicants, which could end the long wait of tens of thousands of talented professionals from countries such as India, who have sought permanent residency. The bill, when signed into law, increases the per-country cap on family-based immigrant visas from seven per cent of the total number of such visas available that year to 15 per cent and eliminates the seven per cent cap for employment-based immigrant visas. Vivek Tandon, CEO of EB5 BRICS tells Telangana Today what is in it for India.

Q: What does passing this bill mean to India?

A: This would mean that hundreds of thousands of Indian professionals who are awaiting Green Cards will get permanent residency in a matter of years rather than decades.

Q: Will it make a big difference to the Indian IT professionals?

A: Yes, they can be more certain about their future in the US. Tens of thousands of Green Card applications get filed every year by Indian IT professionals. Current wait times by some estimates are over 50 years.

Q: When do you think the bill will become the law?

A: Unfortunately, Indian IT professionals and others can’t celebrate just yet. Passage of this bill in the US House of Representatives is just the first step. The bill now goes to the US Senate for approval and the Senate is expected to block passage of this bill as has been the case with such efforts by the House Democrats in the past. This bill will likely not even make it to President Trump’s desk to be signed into law. This appears to be classic election time politicking.

Q: Are there any challenges for it to become a law?

A: Too soon to say the US has passed this bill because it hasn’t, only the US House of Representatives has, which is controlled by the Democrats. The Senate and the White House have Republican control.

Q: Which are the other countries that will be hugely benefited?

A: Mainly China and a handful of other countries that have to wait in long queues for a US Green Card could be benefited by the move.

