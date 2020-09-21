If needed, KCR will spearhead farmers’ movement against Centre: Talasani

“A revolt is brewing against the BJP-ruled government at the Centre across the country. No government which played with the lives of farmers has ever survived their wrath,” the Minister said.

Hyderabad: Terming the passage of the farm Bills in Parliament as a conspiracy against farmers and in favour of corporates, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Rao on Monday said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will lead a farmers’ agitation at the national level if required.

Slamming the BJP for getting the contentious farm Bills passed in Parliament without consulting the stakeholders, Srinivas Yadav told mediapersons here that the Centre was trying to kill democracy in the country by bulldozing the proceedings in Rajya Sabha despite its poor numbers in the House. “What was the need to bring the bills when the entire farming community in the country is protesting against them? How can the government get the bills passed through voice vote when they are not in majority in Rajya Sabha?,” he asked.

The Minister said Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu too was absent from the House as he also had objections against these farm Bills. He demanded that the Centre take corrective measures at least after the resignation of Union Minister of State for Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal. He pointed out that despite the TRS having complete strength in the State Legislative Assembly and the Council, the State government held detailed discussion on the new Revenue Bills recently and clarified all doubts raised by the Opposition parties.

Srinivas Yadav said the Centre cheated the States in terms of GST compensation. He ridiculed the BJP leaders in the State over their claims on Covid-19 funding by the Centre, and pointed out that the statement by Union Minister in Parliament clarified that the Centre had released only Rs 290 crore to the State towards Covid-19 aid. “The BJP cannot cheat all the people all the time. They are using religion and border issues for political mileage which will not serve any purpose in the long run,” he asserted.

