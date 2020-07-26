If sacrifice not possible, money can be donated: Jamia Nizamia

By | Published: 8:33 pm

Hyderabad: The Jamia Nizamia Islamic seminary on Sunday said that it is compulsory for those persons who are eligible as per the ‘Sharia’ to do ‘Qurbani’ during the three-day Eid ul Adha festival.

Maulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed, vice-chancellor, Jamia Nizamia said that only after trying to get an animal during the festival in view of the prevailing pandemic situation, can one donate the money to the needy. “Donating money is not a substitute for ‘Qurbani’ during the three-day Eid-ul-Adha,” he said.

Mufti Khaleel Ahmed further said that in Sharia there is no rule of dividing the animal into three parts. “Either one can keep the entire meat with themselves or distribute it completely to the poor,” he said.

He said that the July 4 ‘fatwa’ issued by Jamia Nizamia was misinterpreted.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .