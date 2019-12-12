IFA Fund invests in agritech startup

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:58 pm

Hyderabad: The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund) managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors announced their investment in agritech company, Ecozen Solutions. The company had received investments in July 2019 from Caspian and Hivos- Triodos Funds and with this investment from IFA, Ecozen has completed its $6 million series-B fund raise. The existing investor Omnivore also participated in this round.

Ecozen provides on-farm solar based cold storage and smart solar irrigation solutions and an online marketplace solution for high value perishables. It was founded by three IIT Kharagpur alumni, Devendra Gupta, Prateek Singhal and Vivek Pandey and caters to more than 25,000 farmers across India, South East Asia and Africa.

Gupta said, “This round of investment will enable us to expand our product range, production capacity, and enter new geographies. It will also enable us to leverage the reach of IFA in the domestic and international markets.”

