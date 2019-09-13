IFS ‘Hyderabadi bahu’ likely to get Saudi posting

By | Published: 12:09 am 12:04 am

Jeddah: A young IFS officer married to a Hyderabadi, is likely to be posted in Saudi Arabia, according to reliable sources here.

Hamna Mariyam, a young diplomat of 2017 IFS batch and wife of Abdul Muzammil Khan, an IAS officer of Telangana cadre of the same batch. Muzammil Khan is the youngest son of retired IPS officer AK Khan, who is presently an advisor to the Telangana government.

The Ministry of External Affairs has reportedly decided to transfer Mariyam to Consulate General in Jeddah, sources told ‘Telangana Today’. She is currently serving at the Indian Embassy in Paris, France.

The Indian government is keen to cement Indo-Saudi relations further and strengthen its missions in the Kingdom, said sources. Shifting Mariyam to Saudi Arabia is perceived to be part of that idea. Hyderabadis and Malayalis constitute a lion’s share of Indian community in Saudi Arabia.

Mariyam hails from Kozhikode in Kerala, where her parents are doctors. An alumna of Ramjas College in Delhi, she taught English literature in a college in her home town. She cracked the civil services examinations and bagged the 28th rank in 2017.

