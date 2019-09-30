IGBC promoting green startups

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), created with an aim to develop a sustainable built environment in the country, is working with T-Hub and IIT to help startups and SMEs with their green concepts and products, for further scale up. IGBC is working with over 50 such companies now.

CII IGBC executive director K S Venkatgiri told Telangana Today, “We have signed a memorandum of understanding with T-Hub and IIT Centre for Incubation. Under this initiative, we will help the incubatees and link them with the industry. We will ask them to find out unique solutions for the industry’s problems. CII IGBC will act as a facilitator and provide industry knowledge to these companies.”

He added, “We are forming a council on Green Entrepreneurship. We want to save one million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 2022, by scaling up at least 50 startups. Former ITC Board Member Pradeep Dhobale has agreed to be the chairman of this council. The council has partnered with T-Hub and IIT. It will operate from IGBC-Hyderabad. Today, industry needs ready-to-use technologies and solutions and we will help startups provide them.”

T-Hub incubated startup Banyan Nation (founded by Mani Kishore Vajipeyajula and Rajkiran Madangopal) has upscaled plastic, converting it into a special binder that can be used as a bumper in cars. These are higher applications of plastic. Earlier virgin plastic was used, but now recycled plastic is being used.

“It has been tested by Tata Motors. May be this year onwards, all Tata Motors’ bumpers will be made of recycled plastic. There are opportunities like this, to upscale plastic rather than just recycling,” he added.

IGBC also tied up with JNTU-Hyderabad, where it helps startups to have industry linkages. The Geomatics group at JNTU uses satellite data for environment predictions and monitoring and IGBC wants to tap this expertise. “We are working with JNTU to analyse the impact of Harithaharam. We want to know how much greenery was there four years back and how is it now. We want to come out with an estimate of- how many plants are there, growth status of the plants and the amount of CO2 emission reduction, so that the study output is useful for the Telangana government,” Venkatagiri informed.

Also, JNTU is using drones for teaching purposes. IGBC believes drones can be used in measuring the progress of the buildings under construction or material being used. There can also be applications in tracking the mining activity, he points out.

