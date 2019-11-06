IGBC to take green building products global

By | Published: 12:06 am 9:27 pm

Hyderabad: Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), is making efforts to increase market and industry cooperation between India and its neighbouring countries in the green building products space. It sees the potential to cater to 39 export markets, globally.

As a part of this strategy, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed with the Thailand Environment Institute in September to mutually recognise the Ecolabels of India (GreenPro) and Thailand. This MoU will facilitate opening up market access in Thailand for products that have been awarded GreenPro Ecolabel in India, with minimal additional inspection in Thailand for the Ecolabel there. Products that have been awarded the Thailand Ecolabel by the institute will be awarded the GreenPro Ecolabel in India with minimal additional inspection, for mutual benefit.

Sharing the progress, CII IGBC executive director K S Venkatagiri told Telangana Today, “Thailand has shown a lot of interest in Indian green building products. There are about 800 Indian products, which Thailand can choose to be sold there. We have also signed an MoU with Australia. We are trying to create such market opportunities in other countries. We are looking at a potential of reaching out to 39 countries.”

He added, “Building materials made in India can have high demand outside. These may not be cement, concrete and steel. We make quality paints in the country, which are not difficult to transport to other countries. For instance, it will take lesser time to ship these products to Sri Lanka than supplying to Kashmir. These paints have wider applications and are competitive in terms of price. We want to create market for Indian products by signing MoUs with neighbouring countries.”

Transportation sector

IGBC, which has been working with the Indian Railways in the renewable energy space in the last 3-4 years, has recently renewed its agreement to extend its cooperation further. The Indian Railways has set a target of turning 150 railway stations across the country into carbon neutral stations by 2022. They want to use renewables in a big way. And by then, the Railways also aims to make all the tracks zero-waste.

Venkatagiri further noted, “The cleanliness of the railway stations has substantially improved in the recent times. Particularly, the bio-toilets have significantly contributed to these efforts. There is also an effort to reduce the usage of plastic and recycle plastic as much as possible. Railway land is also being used for plantation. For instance, BPCL as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative is planting trees in the land owned by the Railways.”

There is also a possibility of using corporate CSR budget in greening of public utilities such as the Railways in future, after seeing the success of BPCL’s contribution.

On the airports front, he said, four private airports in India- Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi are ‘green’ at the highest level. “We are in talks with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the remaining government-owned airports to help them become green. These airports have implemented green initiatives in bits and pieces, but we wanted to have a structure to take them forward,” he added.

Defence establishments

There is also scope to roll out these green initiatives in defence establishments. They are huge and have a lot of buildings and large land base. There is also an opportunity to make them green. “We can start with those facilities or sites, which are not very sensitive. We are in discussions with the Indian defence wings to begin works at their administrative offices. We would like to facilitate this.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.