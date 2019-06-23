IGNOU launches certificate programme in yoga

By | Published: 12:41 am 3:20 pm

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a certificate programme in yoga that would commence from July session, the varsity said.

IGNOU’s School of Health Sciences (SOHS) launched the programme under which the learner shall understand the basic principles and practice of yoga.

The varsity said the programme also aims to make those who pursue the course aware about the history and the contribution of various yogis in the field of yoga and attain both physical and mental health through yoga.

A student who has passed Class XII from any recognized board is eligible for the programme. The medium of instruction will be English and the minimum duration of course is six months.

The programme will be offered through regional centres of Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Ladnun, Chennai, Mumbai and Pune and will have three courses with 16 credits.