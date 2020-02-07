IIC Innovation Ambassador Training programme by MHRD

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology is organising MHRD’S ‘IIC Innovation Ambassador Training’ programme in the presence of Dr G Vijaya Kumari, Professor & Director, J-Hub, JNTUH. Marri Laxman Reddy, chairman, MLR Group of Institutions, Marri Rajashekar Reddy, secretary, MLR Group of Institutions, principal Dr K Srinivas Rao, MLR Institute of Technology, Dipan Sahu, Executive Consultant National Coordinator, IIC, Sarim Moin, Innovation Officer, MHRD Innovation Cell IIC Regional Coordinator SCRO Region and Ankush Sharma, Innovation Officer MHRD Innovation Cell IIC, were also present at the programme.

MHRD took up the initiative to train faculty members in various aspects like design thinking and innovation, enterpurnership, Intellectual Property Rights etc. and in the same way teachers would train their students in the respective above said fields, a press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Marri Rajashekar Reddy said that an entrepreneur always searches for a change, responds to it, and explores it as an opportunity.

