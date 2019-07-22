IICT launches door delivery of chemical analysis

By | Published: 12:24 am

Hyderabad: For the first time in the State, Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) on Monday launched a unique initiative of door delivery of analytical services for bulk drug, pharma and chemical industries in Hyderabad.

Director of IICT, Dr. S Chandrasekhar, who launched the services on Monday, said that an exclusive IICT sample collection centre for analysis of bulk drugs, chemicals and other materials has been set-up at the office of Bulk Drug Manufacturers Association (BDMA), Sanathnagar Industrial Estate.

Day to day samples for analysis will be collected at the collection centre, which will go a long way in helping industries in and around the city, particularly Sanathnagar Industrial area. The samples then will be brought back to IICT in Tarnaka and after analysing them on fast track mode reports will be sent online to the concerned industries.

“We have plans to extend the facility to other industrial areas in future. The collection centre will help chemical industries, especially MSMEs who cannot afford to have the full-fledged analytical facility,” Dr. Chandrasekhar said. The new facility will be useful for industries involved in the manufacturing of medicines and other chemical based products.

Pheromone lures to fight Fall Armyworm of maize

To enable maize farmers in nearly 15 districts of Telangana State combat infestation of Fall Armyworm, the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) is supplying close to 3.6 lakh pheromone traps and 7.2 lakh lures.

As part of the initiative, the first lot of pheromone traps and lures were flagged-off to Mahabubnagar, Gadwal and Kamareddy districts by Director, IICT, Dr. K Chandrasekhar on Monday.

Recently, the Commissioner of Agriculture, Government of Telangana had approached IICT seeking help in implementing pheromone application technology to monitor and mass trapping of the Fall Army worm.

As per the State government survey, the most sensitive districts of Fall Armyworm infestation in the State is Siddipet, Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Kamareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Khammam, Jangaon, Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Rajanna Siricilla, and Jagithyal. In nearly about 140 mandals in 15 districts, an estimated 45 thousand acres of cultivated area has been identified by the State government.