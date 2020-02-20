IICT researcher elected fellow of TAS

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Senior Principal Scientist from Analytical and Structural Chemistry department of Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) Dr. Mohana Krishna Reddy Mudiam has been elected as fellow of Telangana Academy of Sciences (TAS) for his achievements in Environmental Sciences using Analytical and Metabolomics approaches.

Dr. Mudiam’s research has mainly focused on exploring metabolomics, molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs) and microextractions to help in environmental monitoring and understanding multiple toxicity patterns of environmental contaminants in various model organisms.

Dr Mudiam completed his M.Sc in Chemistry from NIT, Warangal and did his PhD in Central Forensic Science Laboratory, OU, and joined CSIR-IITR, Lucknow as Scientist. Since then he worked in many scientific positions. Apart from his research contributions, he also significantly contributed to establish regulatory compliant analytical facility at CSIR-IITR and CSIR-IICT as per ISO 17025 and/or OECD guidelines for xenobiotics analysis in environmental, food and biological samples.

Nearly 8 students have received Ph.D under Dr. Mudiam’s supervision and 11 doctoral students are presently working in his laboratory. Dr. Mudiam also authored 85 peer-reviewed articles with more than 2350 citations in reputed international journals in the area of Environmental and Analytical Chemistry.

