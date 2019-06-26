IICT shows the way for recycling in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: City-based premier research laboratory Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) launched a unique initiative to effectively manage and recycle the waste generated on a daily basis on its campus.

The research institute entered into an agreement with another Hyderabad-based startup, Waste Ventures India, which will pick up all the dry waste generated by IICT on a weekly basis. The garbage will then be segregated and recycled into products such as diaries, calendars, pens, recycled paper, cardboard and construction material, which will be reused by the IICT staff within the campus.

“This is a unique initiative of circular waste management, which involves recycling the waste generated within the campus into something useful. We hope that through this initiative, we set an example for other research organisations and academic institutions in Hyderabad,” IICT director Dr S Chandrasekhar said.

On Wednesday, the first recycle cycle of dry waste worth 2 tonnes was flagged off by the director. The waste will be transported to the segregating facility of Waste Ventures India located on the city outskirts for processing. The research institute also entered into an agreement with Waste Ventures to collect wet waste generated within the campus.

On an average, IICT produces nearly 1 tonne of dry waste every week, and Waste Ventures will collect this for recycling. Almost all the waste will be recycled into paper, notebooks, calendars, diaries, pens, cardboard, pen holders and partition boards.

