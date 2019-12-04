IICT’s NMR test facility gets USFDA clearance

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: The Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) test facility of Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) successfully passed through the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) inspection. The NMR spectroscopy is an important technique for structural characterisation of pharmaceutical and other chemical molecules, according to a statement from IICT here on Tuesday.

The USFDA inspected the NMR facility from August 21 to 22 and found the facility in an acceptable state of compliance with regard to Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP). Accordingly USFDA classified the facility as ‘no action initiated’ (NAI).

“Our NMR laboratory, an NABL accredited facility is one of the country’s largest facilities, equipped with nine state-of-the art high field NMR spectrometers, and the USFDA’s clearance added further impetus to the wide range of quality analytical R&D services for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs),” said Dr S Chandrasekhar, Director CSIR-IICT.

