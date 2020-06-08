IIFA to celebrate Indian party music on World Music Day

By | Published: 7:44 pm

Mumbai: The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) will celebrate Indian party music with IIFA Stomp Online, on the occasion of World Music Day on June 21.

It will feature performances by artistes like Sumit Sethi, Amann Nagpal, DJ Rink, DJ Shaan Gidwani and Akbar Sami.

This is in continuation of IIFA’s initiative #IIFAHumSabSaathHain #IIFAStayAtHomeConcerts – the digital concert series that was created to bring people across the world together and share the feeling of unity and solidarity in the fight against coronavirus.

“We aim to not only entertain audiences by providing access to their favourite artistes and performers in the comfort of their own homes but also represent and share the feeling of unity and solidarity, urging fans to stay at home and stay safe. What better time to celebrate Bollywood than World Music Day,” said Andre Timmins, Co-Founder-Director- Wizcraft International.