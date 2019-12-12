IIFL Home Loans eyes to distribute 5,000 loans in Telangana and AP

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:04 pm

Hyderabad: IIFL Home Loans has set a target to disburse about 5,000 home loans in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in a year. The ticket size will be between Rs 16 lakh and Rs 40 lakh and is mainly aimed at the economically weaker sections (EWS) and low income groups (LIG), whose access to banking channels is limited, said Monu Ratra, its chief executive officer and executive director.

He was speaking after launch Kutumb, an event held to bring awareness about the need and possibilities of going for green homes even in the EWS and LIG segment. There is immense loan demand from these two sectors, he said.

“The awareness of about green products is low among these two segments. Many think that opting for green products is still a costly affair,” he said.

“There is a lot of potential to growth despite the comments that we are hearing about the slowdown in the economy. India market is huge and a handful of sectors slowing down will not impact the demand much,” he said adding that the a high growth is possible after six months or so.

Various measures announced by the Government to rekindle consumption demand will take about two quarters to show results. “The noise and challenges in the housing sector are ending and the next phase will be of a high growth rate,” he explained.

It depended on bank loans, National Housing Bank, securitisation and other channels to get funds for extending loans. Its rate of interest is slightly more than the banking channels but is still competitive and attractive for the customers, he said.

On the green campaign, he said the effort was to get the small developers know about the green choices and certifications available. IIFL Home Loans will look to lend to both developers as well as retail customers, the official said.

Indian Green Building Congress Chairman V Suresh, Architects principal Ashok B Lall, Climate Bonds Initiative India Programme Manager Neha Kumar, Supra Builders Chairman and Managing Director Chaitanya Rayapudi were present in the panel.

