IIIT-Hyderabad, TalentSprint launch programme for executives

Hyderabad: After the success of its classroom-based executive programme in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) as well as blockchain, TalentSprint along with IIIT-H has launched a new format of the programme. As part of the new hybrid programme, executives from all over India and abroad can apply for the programme which will involve 18 weeks of both onsite and online format of teaching. This is different from the previous format wherein executives had to attend weekend classes in either Hyderabad or Bengaluru as part of the programme.

The first edition of the executive programme saw about 1,500 working professionals getting enrolled and it has already completed nine cohorts since its launch in 2018. With the new format, TalentSprint and IIIT-Hyderabad are targeting to reach a larger group of working professionals from not only India but also from other countries. In the new format, executives will get access to 30 live online classes along with three three-day visits to the IIIT-H campus in order to get hands-on training in the labs.

Professor Ramesh Loganathan, Prof of Practice, Co-Innovations, IIIT Hyderabad said, “It has been 18 months since we started the programme and have held six cohorts in Hyderabad and three in Bengaluru. We observed that a lot of people from outside of Hyderabad would travel every weekend to attend the classes. So after a lot of analysis, we are launching the new online cum onsite programme that can be accessed by anyone from anywhere.”

On the need for a programme for executives and what level of professionals were opting for the course, Dr Santanu Paul, MD & CEO, TalentSprint informed that deeptech – which includes technologies like AI, ML, Blockchain, Data Sciences – are becoming popular and executives are realizing that they need to upskill themselves if they want to stay ahead in the career graph. “In India we have about 5-6 million professionals thinking about executive education in the deeptech space. So with the online and onsite programme, it will provide opportunities for more number of executives to reskill themselves,” he added.

The fee for the course is fixed at Rs 2 lakh plus taxes while women professionals will get 25-30 percent of the fee as scholarships. Each batch of the new programme will have 180 professionals.