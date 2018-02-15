IIIT-Hyd signs MoU with MCEME for mutual intellectual growth

By | Published: 10:56 am

Hyderabad: The IIIT-Hyderabad and the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering’s faculty of electronics have signed an MoU to enhance academic and intellectual interaction between the two institutions.

The agreement will seek to promote mutual intellectual growth and joint research of indigenous technological solutions through guest lectures, seminars, workshops and conferences, a release from the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) here said on Wednesday.

The research centres of the IIIT-Hyderabad will assist in technology and engineering requirements of the Army pertaining to combat related issues and equipment.

The faculty will also guide the student officers pursuing MTech courses at the Secunderabad-based Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME).

IIIT-Hyderabad dean, research, Vasudeva Varma said, “This is a valuable opportunity for the institute to apply its research for the defence of our country.”

MCEME’s dean, faculty of electronics, Brigadier A S Katoch said, “It is indeed a momentous occasion for the college to get associated with the IIIT-Hyderabad and benefit from the expertise, experience and research work of its renowned academia.”