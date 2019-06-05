IIIT-Hyderabad, BDL set up CoE for AI in Missile Tech

By | Published: 4:02 pm

Hyderabad: International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad and Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) announced on Wednesday the establishment of Centre of Excellence (CoE) for artificial intelligence (AI) in Missile Tech. Formally launched by IIIT-H director Prof P J Narayanan and BDL CMD Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), the CoE will take up projects relating to AI activities in missiles, manufacturing, inspection and allied areas.

It will function as an AI Laboratory for BDL, building an understanding of BDL’s products and business, within IIIT-H research groups. The COE will undertake up to five projects in a year as per mutually agreed scope, including both software and hardware.

Prof P J Narayanan said, “The top-ranked AI research group at our Kohli Centre for Intelligent Systems is very well positioned to enable the use of AI in BDL products.”

BDL CMD added, “BDL with its partnership with IIIT-H, one of the top ranked AI research groups, will be able to integrate AI strategy in our products to accelerate the journey of producing efficient and user-friendly defense equipment.”