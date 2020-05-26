IIIT-Hyderabad offers one of its kind Flexible Electronics course

By | Published: 2:43 pm 2:52 pm

Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is offering a semester-long course on Flexible Electronics. This course, according to the Institute, is one-of-its-kind in the country.

The Flexible Electronics, the first full-fledged four-credit course, will be offered as a level two elective to Electronics and Communications engineering students. Students studying BTech third-year, and fourth-year, fifth-year dual degree, masters and PhD are eligible. The course requires no pre-requisites apart from exposure to the 10+2 level of physic and chemistry from the prospective students.

The course kicks off with an overview of building a silicon processor.

“What I generally do is to give students a block diagram of any simple electronic system, saying any electronic system would have a processor, a memory, a display, maybe a sensor, maybe a battery, antenna, etc. Then we go through how we can flex each of them, i.e., how we can create a flexible version of each of these things. If we want to make the entire device flexible, we would first want each of these components flexible. For instance, you can’t have everything else flexible but memory rigid, it won’t work. Everything has to be flexible,” says Dr Aftab Hussain, who teaches the course.

According to the IIIT-H, the course involves an advanced level of electronics. And since materials science lies at the heart of this technology, students stand to gain exposure and knowledge of both circuitry as well as materials.

While learning how an OLED works, students also learn about organic LEDs, the manner in which they are made, the organic processing that takes place, how polymers conduct electricity to become semiconducting or conducting polymers and so on.

“Students learn a lot of base theories and technologies. They will all have heard of Amoled displays because their phones are made out of them. Hence when I teach them how it works, it’s very interesting for them,” says Dr Hussain.

