IIIT-Hyderabad students reach finals of international programming contest

Hyderabad: Students of the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) have topped the regional finals of the Association of Computing Machinery International Collegiate Programming Contest to represent India at the 2018 ACM-ICPC World Finals in Beijing.

According to a press release from the IIIT, this year’s World Championship round is being hosted by Peking University on April 19 in Beijing.

Touted as the “Olympics of Programming”, the hugely popular ‘Battle of Brains’ pits teams of three university students against eight or more real-world problems within a 5-hour deadline which will test their logic, teamwork strategy and mental endurance. Upto 135 teams from over the world are typically invited for the finals.

IIIT-Hyderabad will be represented by the TooWeakTooSlow team comprising Tanuj Khattar, C. G. Vedant, and Rajas Vanjape, all fourth year CSE/CSD students. The team has consistently won the regional onsite as well as online rounds ranking as the number one team across India. The other Indian teams to advance to the finals are from IITs – Delhi, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Patna, Rourkee and IIIT- Bangalore, the press release said.

According to the ICPC website, this year 46,381 contestants from 2,948 universities in 103 countries competed in regional competitions at over 530 sites worldwide.

Crediting their faculty advisor Prof. Saswata Shannigrahi for his guidance and teaching algorithms specifically for ICPC problems, the team members said “the performance of the institute at the regional level has been better than the last 2-3 years with the juniors also performing well at the regionals”.

Tanuj and Rajas had made it to the finals of the ICPC last year.

On their preparedness for the European competition they are up against, the team said finalists from the other countries have an edge in that they are exposed to computational thinking from an early age.

However, they hasten to add that at IIIT-H, unlike other Indian technological universities, one is introduced to the programming culture and encouraged to participate in competitive programming from the first year onwards. This, along with the guidance from seniors plays an important role in the institute’s winning streak, the team said.