IIIT-Hyderabad’s Avishkar Startup NextMeet raises US $200k angel investment

Hyderabad: NextMeet has raised US $200k angel investment from Sudhakar Reddy Chirra, Founder & CEO of Abhibus.

NextMeet was part of the 13th cohort of Avishkar Deeptech Accelerator of CIE IIIT Hyderabad. Launched under the ambit of WorkingBot Technologies Pvt Ltd, NextMeet is the first avatar-based virtual conferencing platform created in India.

NextMeet, which is India’s first metaverse for meetups platform provides corporations, institutions and event organizers the ability to convene in a dynamic ecosystem, bypassing the associated logistical costs as well as UI-induced fatigue, according to a press release.

Presently in the beta stage of development, NextMeet https://nextmeet.live/ is poised to become the Metaverse platform of choice for a broad cross-section of users, as a viable alternative to physical convening, networking, and marketing opportunities, it added.

