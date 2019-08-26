IIIT-Hyderabad’s CIE completes two accelerator cohorts

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) of the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H), announced completion of the eighth cohort of Avishkar Deeptech accelerator programme and third cohort of Ojas Medtech accelerator programme. And 13 startups from these two accelerators and other research connected programmes pitched to a set of VCs and angel networks.

CIE is the Center for Innovation Entrepreneurship of IIITH, focusing on all aspects relating to research-led innovation and applied research. It concentrates on deep-tech startups, seeding startups directly out of research and actively connecting research with startups. It houses about 100 startups and is an integral part of the Hyderabad startup ecosystem.

The Avishkar accelerator programme takes on 2-3 startups in each cohort. In the past two years, three of these startups have been given exits while 10 startups have successfully gone on to raise the subsequent funds. Ojas Medtech accelerator, which was launched last year, has taken in six startups till date. Both the deeptech and medtech accelerators are intensive six-month mentor and research-led programmes. Rs 10-25 lakh was invested in each of these startups.

Among the noteworthy startups, who completed the programme in this cohort, are Xmachines and Altor. Xmachines, which builds autonomous mobile robots, has established a research partnership with ICRISAT for use of its robots in agriculture and has successfully completed pilots at a few large manufacturing companies.

Altor, which builds smart helmets with accident sensors, alerts authorities and emergency contacts when an accident occurs. They are running pilots with 20 early adopters of their helmets.

Commenting on the success of the Avishkar and Ojas programs, Prof C V Jawahar, Dean R&D, IIITH said, “We, as an institute, are very keen on ensuring that our research helps startups solve real world problems. Many of our startups have successfully leveraged on the research done here to build their products and solutions.”

