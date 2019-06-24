IIL invests Rs 75 crore in new plant in Telangana

By | Published: 7:03 pm

Hyderabad:Biologicals company Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) on Monday announced the ground-breaking of a new Sterile Filling Facility (SFF) at its manufacturing plant in Phase III of Genome Valley, Karkapatla, Ranga Reddy District, Telangana. With this investment of Rs 75 crore in the upcoming filling facility, Indian Immunologicals Limited expects to increase its capacity to supply lifesaving vaccines such as the Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) – Abhayrab™.

The new state-of-the-art facility expected to be ready later next year. The sterile facility is equipped with hi-end filling equipment from the world’s best manufacturers, in line with the requirements of the nature of work handled at the plant.

Dr K Anand Kumar, managing director, IIL said, “The expansion at Karkapatla plant is in line with our mission and will help meet the growing requirements of critical vaccines.”

IIL has 4 manufacturing facilities at various locations – Karkapatla, Telangana – Human Vaccines & Animal Health Formulations; Ooty, Tamil Nadu – Anti Rabies production unit; Hyderabad, Telangana – Human Biologicals Unit (Gachibowli) and animal vaccines unit; Dargaville, New Zealand – New Bovine Serum. IIL exports various Human and animal vaccines to over 50 countries and currently employs around 1,300 people.