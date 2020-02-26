IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint to make marketing professionals AI ready

By | Published: 4:17 pm

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) has announced an Advanced Programme in AI-Powered Marketing (APAIPM) to be offered in partnership with TalentSprint. The programme which will commence in May, will help marketing professionals transition into the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Disruptions in technology have given marketing professionals an unprecedented ability to scale and personalise their campaigns through AI. A Salesforce report shows that the adoption of AI by marketing professionals has grown by 44 per cent since 2017 and is projected to rise by 257 per cent in the next two years.

According to a recent PwC study, 72 per cent respondents viewed AI as a ‘business advantage’, however, research shows that 85 per cent of AI projects fail due to risk, confusion and lack of upskilling among marketing teams. Therefore, there is a massive rise in demand for marketing professionals who can use AI and Machine Learning to amplify marketing yield and transform customer experience.

The programme will be delivered in a hybrid executive format with onsite visits to the IIM Calcutta campus and live online sessions via the TalentSprint digital platform. The curriculum will include data-driven marketing decisions, AI and ML using R, digital and social media marketing, AI and ML applications in marketing, and futuristic marketing.

Prof. Saravana Jaikumar, Co-Programme Director, said: “Today, marketing professionals are exploring a long list of use-cases using AI including personalised customer journeys, dynamic landing pages, programmatic media buying, automated social interactions and improved customer segmentation”.

Dr. Santanu Paul, Co-Founder and CEO of TalentSprint, said, “AI is transforming every sector and marketing is no exception. AI-powered marketing has been gaining more attention because of its potential to offer unprecedented data-driven insights”.

Further details on the programme can be had from https://iimcal.talentsprint.com/aipm or https://www.iimcal.ac.in/ldp/apaipm

