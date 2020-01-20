IIM-Calcutta holds Amitava Bose memorial lecture

By | Published: 12:50 am 7:16 pm

The Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta organised the 2nd edition of the Professor Amitava Bose Memorial Lecture on the institute premises last week. The lecture was delivered by Nobel laureate Professor Richard H Thaler.

Professor Richard H Thaler is the Charles R Walgreen distinguished service professor of Behavioral Science and Economics at The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He was the 2017 recipient of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for his contributions to behavioral economics.

Professor Thaler studies Behavioral Economics and Finance as well as the Psychology of Decision- making, which encompasses both Economics and Psychology. He investigates the implications of relaxing the standard economic assumption that everyone in the economy is rational and selfish, instead entertaining the possibility that some of the agents in the economy are sometimes human.

The event started with an address by Prof. Prashant Mishra, Dean, New Initiatives and External Relations where he spoke fondly about Late Professor Amitava Bose. He described Bose as an able director of IIM Calcutta who was a humble individual with tremendous knowledge.

