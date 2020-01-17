IIM-Indore, TikTok partner for dialogue series

By | Published: 4:55 pm 4:58 pm

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Management-Indore and Chinese short-video sharing application TikTok will jointly lead India-wide conversation and dialogue series on responsible leadership and how to make policy work better for people.

The focus of the partnership will remain on creating high quality first of a kind education module for top B-school students, mid-career senior management professionals, government officers, smart city CEOs, bureaucrats, family owned businesses and entrepreneurs to prepare them for management challenges of the future and digital disruption.

“We’re very excited and delighted to partner with TikTok to develop new modules of short video content storytelling and implement them in communication, negotiation, marketing and strategy programmes, both in our flagship programs as well as executive programmes,” Professor Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM-Indore said in a statement.

This will be further strengthened by the launch of several high level policy engagements and e-services delivery and problem solving workshops for key decision makers helping them harness the power of the Internet better, the Institute said on Thursday.

IIM-Indore and TikTok plan to host joint training and workshops on sharing good practices on using the internet safely and productively along with hackathons for government departments, law enforcement agencies, and the government scheme executing partners.

“We are proud to partner with a top Management school like IIM-Indore to further the causes of encouraging cutting edge quality education for all, ushering in a new future of work, enhancing skills to tell better stories and driving job creation and creating new opportunities of growth for India’s boosting local economy,” said Subi Chaturvedi, Head, TikTok Good.