IIM-Vizag wins award for book on women entrepreneurs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:29 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

Visakhapatnam: Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam has been selected for an award by the Public Relations Society of India.

IIM Vizag representative Mr. MS Subrahmanyam received the award during the International Public Relations Festival 2023 conducted in Dr. BR Ambedkar International Convention Centre, New Delhi on Saturday.

According to IIMV officials, the premier business school has been chosen for the award for its innovative book titled ‘Breaking Boundaries’, which chronicled the journeys of 20 women entrepreneurs as they started their pursuit of new enterprises at the IIMV FIELD (the incubation and startup hub of IIM Vizag) as part of the second cohort of women startup programme.

The book meticulously narrated how the women start-up programme gave wings to the dreams of these women, who have long harboured a passion toward entrepreneurial journey.

Commenting on the award, IIM Vizag director Prof M Chandrasekhar said that their special focus at IIM Visakhapatnam is to nurture and support women in creating innovative solutions for businesses, government, and ultimately for the societal good. “IIMV Field is a result of such thought leadership. Accordingly, in our own modest way, we are giving flight to the dreams of the (aspiring) women-entrepreneurs by building their capacities. IIMV FIELD is providing them with funding for proof-of-concept and proto-typing, access to the incubation facilities, knowledge resources, mentoring and hand-holding support, networking with industry and investors, and opportunities to showcase their technologies and products on a variety of promotional platforms. The award given by the PRSI is a testimony to the efforts of IIMV FIELD in maximising and leveraging the potential contribution of women entrepreneurs to the society and economy,” he said.

IIMV FIELD has incubated over 90 women-led startups under various programmes since its inception.