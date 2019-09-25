IIT-Delhi’s distinguished alumni award for Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal

By | Published: 2:12 pm

New Delhi: Billionaire entrepreneur Binny Bansal, who co-founded e-commerce platform Flipkart, has been recognised as distinguished alumni by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) here.

Bansal, who graduated from the prestigious institution in 2005, is the youngest alumni to be awarded this year for his “outstanding contribution made in entrepreneurship”.

Among others who have been recognised as distinguished alumni for the year 2019 by the institution are Srinivsan Keshav and Mohit Aron.

While Keshav, who graduated from IIT Delhi in 1986, is a professor at University of Cambridge and has been recognised for his contribution in teaching and research, Aron founded Cohesity and Nutanix.

Cohesity is a privately held enterprise storage company headquartered in San Jose, California. Nutanix is a cloud computing software company that sells, what it calls, hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) appliances and software-defined storage.

Aron is 1995 batch pass-out from IIT Delhi and has been recognised for his contribution in entrepreneurship.

IIT has also recognised two alumni for significant efforts and contribution made towards the development and progress of the institute.

Arun Duggal, a 1967 mechanical engineering graduate is the chairman of ICRA, an Indian independent and professional investment information and credit rating agency.

Amarjit Singh Bakshi, is the MD of Central Park group known for its upscale properties in Gurgaon. He graduated from IIT in 1967 as a civil engineer.