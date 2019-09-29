IIT fee hike to reduce dropout rate

By | Published: 11:11 pm 11:12 pm

Hyderabad: Following the controversy over a fee hike in M.Tech programmes of Indian Institutes of Technology, IIT-Hyderabad director Prof. BS Murty on Sunday said the new measures would change the landscape of postgraduate education in India and align it with global trends

.

The three-member committee, comprising directors of three IITs, recommended enhancing the fee for M.Tech programmes to Rs 2 lakh over the next three years and it was accepted by Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank during the IIT Council meeting held in New Delhi on September 27.

The fee hike is aimed at reducing the dropout rate from M.Tech programmes and it will not be applicable for existing students. The committee included Prof. Murty, Prof. Manoj S Gaur, Director, IIT Jammu, and Prof. M Balakrishnan, IIT Delhi.

While recommending the fee hike, the committee wanted financial assistance be provided to needy students through direct benefit transfer by the government or educational loans to be arranged. It also recommended for stopping the present stipend of Rs 12,400 per month and wanted departments to offer good fraction of M.Tech fee as teaching assistantships to students who are competent.

According to Prof. Murty, the committee’s recommendations were likely to have impact in various ways. Many students were joining M.Tech mostly to upgrade themselves to get industry jobs. Some of them were even using this as ‘paid parking space’ to pursue other interests.

“Increase in the fee along with stoppage of stipend would immediately increase the cost of such misuse of seats at IITs and hence reduce the number of dropouts. High fee paying programmes such as MBA even in the IIT system hardly see any dropouts. Students think and exercise the choice after assessing if the programme adds enough value for them to spend two years and bear the cost of education,” Prof. Murty said.

The committee recommended offering full fellowship for five years to the top one percentile of students qualifying in every Graduate Aptitude Testing Engineering (GATE) discipline to join any institution of their choice for PhD programme. It also wanted a clear mechanism for encouraging institutions to move towards sponsored students from industry or organisations or sponsored programmes. According to Prof. Murty, the recommendations could also increase the value of GATE and establish UG as the primary intake for PhD.

“It will offer a choice to students to join any institution for PhD and thus enhance competition among institutions, including some of the private or public-private partnership ones where they are expected to find money for PhD fellowships themselves,” Prof. Murty said.

