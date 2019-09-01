IIT graduate takes up Group D railway job

By | Published: 12:42 am 5:22 pm

Ranchi: In an era of lucrative private jobs, an IITian has preferred to join the Group D government job in Railways. Shravan Kumar, an IIT-Mumbai graduate, has taken up the track maintenance job in the Dhanbad railway division.

He had joined IIT-Mumbai in 2010 and completed the course in 2015. “I did B.Tech, but I always wanted to join a government job. No job is bad. One day I will become an officer,” Shravan was quoted in a local newspaper as saying on.

“I got the railway job through competitive examination. I joined my post on July 30”, he said. “I always wanted to become a government servant due to job security. I am hopeful that one day I would become an officer,” said Shravan.