IIT Guwahati gets approval for Supercomputing

Hyderabad: The Technical Advisory Committee of National Supercomputing Mission (MSM-TAC) has approved the installation of a Supercomputing facility of the compute power 650 TF (approx. 838TF Peak, 70:30 CPU & GPU Hybrid Supercomputing system) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, Assam.

A supercomputer is a computer that has very high speed in its operation and higher memory. This supercomputing system can perform assigned tasks including multiple tasks at very high speeds than any other normal Personal Computer (PC) and in many cases are able to operate at speeds that are millions of times faster than ordinary PCs.

The installation of the supercomputing system at IIT Guwahati has been initiated under the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM). The Department of Science and Technology (DST) along with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) are coordinating the mission and the Center for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Pune, and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, are the implementing agencies of the mission.

In a press release, IIT Guwahati director Dr. T. G. Sitharam said, “The new supercomputer at IIT Guwahati with 650 TFLOPS is more powerful and a technologically superior facility, which will play an important role in the field of scientific and engineering applications such as quantum mechanics, climate research, oil and gas exploration, molecular modelling, weather forecasting, spacecraft aerodynamics, computational systems biology and detonation simulations including the handling of large databases using Artificial intelligence models.”

C-DAC, Pune, will install the Supercomputing facility using the build approach of NSM in IIT Guwahati, which will provide the necessary Data Centre space, power with back up, cooling, etc. for the facility.

