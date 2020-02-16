IIT-H Director called upon the scholars to stick to fundamentals of research

By | Published: 11:46 am

Sangareddy: Indian National Young Academy of Sciences (INYAS) Hyderabad chapter organised a one day workshop on Academic & Professional Development for Indian Young Scientists in the University of Hyderabad on Saturday.

The workshop focused on different aspects of academic and professional development including talks on ethics & scientific integrity, presentation skills, career/fellowship opportunities and a panel discussion on “Charting an independent research career” headed by INYAS-Hyderabad members. The workshop was primarily intended for PhD students, research scholars and post-doctoral fellows working in all areas of Science and Engineering.

Prof. B S Murty, Director, IIT-Hyderabad, delivered a keynote address in the workshop and put his views on what it takes to do a good PhD. He emphasised on the need for developing a passion for research and called upon them to focus on the fundamentals. He has also suggested them to publish their works in the international journals of high repute but also requested to publish them at least one paper from the PhD work in Indian journal also. He also outlined the importance of teamwork and the ability to teach the undergraduates as a parameter for a good PhD.

Dr Aravind Rengan, Assistant Professor at IIT Hyderabad and INYAS member discussed the ethics and scientific integrity issues with few examples while Dr Satyavrata Samavedi, Assistant Professor at IIT Hyderabad and also an INYAS member gave very useful tips on improving the technical presentation skills.

Dr Chandra Shekhar Sharma, Associate Professor at IIT Hyderabad and also a National Core Committee Member of INYAS discussed in length about various national and international career and fellowship opportunities to PhD students and postdoctoral fellows. He also made a brief presentation on various activities of INYAS to promote Science education and role, INYAs is playing in building scientific temperament in the country.

Dr. Sanhita Roy from LV Prasad Eye Institute, Hyderabad moderated a panel discussion on Charting an Independent Research Career. Panelists included Dr. Mudrika Khandelwal, Associate Professor, IIT-H, Dr Arunasree Kalle from UoH, Dr. Mithun Palit, DMRL, Hyderabad and Dr Kunal from INCOIS, Hyderabad.

Around 100 PhD students and young researchers participated in the workshop and appreciated this unique workshop and thanked INYAS for its successful organisation. Most of the participants requested to conduct more such workshops in the future and besides considering to extend it to two-days. Dr Muthamilarasan, Assistant Professor at the University of Hyderabad and INYAS member has delivered a vote of thanks.

