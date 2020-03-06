IIT-H Faculty made member of Germany’s Global Young Academy

By | Published: 10:48 am

Sangareddy: Prof. Chandrashekar Sharma, Faculty at Department Chemical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad, has been inducted as a member of Global Young Academy (GYA), headquartered in Germany, along with two other Indian Scientists.

Prof Sharma was recently elected as Chairman of Indian National Young Academy of Sciences.

Two other Indian Scientists-Prabhat Singh, of Baba Atomic Research Institute, Mumbai and Syed Abbas, IIT-Mandi-have also been inducted as members of GYA.

