IIT-H, IIT-J researchers develop detector for deadly hydrogen gas leak

By | Published: 10:50 pm

Sangareddy: Researchers from Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) and Indian Institute of Technology-Jodhpur (IIT-J) have developed materials, which can detect hydrogen gas leaks with high sensitivity.

The team synthesised a semiconductor material that can be used as a sensitive detector of hydrogen gas. The work would help in the development of reliable and robust hydrogen gas sensors with high sensitivity and quick response, for domestic as well as industrial applications.

The seeds of this development were sown at the ‘National Frontiers of Science’ meeting organised by Indian National Young Academy of Sciences (INYAS) at IIT-H in December 2018.

During the meeting, Dr. Chandra Shekhar Sharma, Associate Professor, Creative and Advanced Research Based On Nanomaterials (CARBON) Laboratory, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, and his research team held discussions on collaborations with Dr Mahesh Kumar, Associate Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT-J.

The results of this collaborative research were published recently in the reputed peer-reviewed journal — Sensors and Actuators. The paper was co-authored by Dr Chandra Shekhar Sharma and Dr Mahesh Kumar, and research scholars — Vijendra Singh Bhati, Akash Nathani and Adarsh Nigam.

Talking about the importance of the research, Sharma said: “In the past few decades, the importance of hydrogen has grown tremendously because of its promise as a primary energy source with the potential to become a panacea for clean energy generation”.

Despite the enormous promise of ‘hydrogen economy,’ there are two problems associated with the gas. One is that it is difficult to produce, and second, it is hard to detect. Because hydrogen is inflammable, leaks can be catastrophic if not detected immediately. The second problem is one that this collaborative research between IIT-H and IIT-J attempts to solve.

Mahesh Kumar said, “The explosive range (4 percent-75 per cent) and low ignition energy of hydrogen make leaks very dangerous. Human beings can’t sense hydrogen because it is colourless and odourless, which makes it essential to develop tools and sensors to detect it”.

Many kinds of hydrogen sensors are being studied, including optical, electrochemical and electrical. Electrical sensors, in particular resistive sensors, are the closest to practicality due to their low cost, simple design and the possibility of good sensitivity. The sensors to hydrogen gas must be highly sensitive and selective to the gas.

Further explaining the resistive sensors, Kumar said, “Certain materials undergo a change in their electrical resistance when they come in contact with specific gases. For example, metal oxide semiconductors, such as zinc oxide, show changes in their electrical resistance when they come in contact with hydrogen”. “The sensitivity of zinc oxide’s response to hydrogen gas depends upon its surface area — the larger the surface area, or the smaller the particles, the better its sensitivity,” Sharma said.

Nanoparticles of zinc oxide, in which the particle sizes are a hundred thousand times smaller than the width of a single human hair, have good hydrogen sensing properties, but the research team improved the sensitivity of this material even further. They loaded the zinc oxide nanoparticles onto nanofibres of carbon. This results in a sensing response of nearly 74 per cent compared to 44.5 per cent in pure ZnO nanoparticles. Nanofibres are extremely thin fibres that are bundled to look like cotton candy.

The team attributes this improvement in performance to the easy diffusion of hydrogen gas through the nanopores of the cotton-candy-like carbon nanofibres, thus bringing them into intimate contact with the ZnO nanoparticles that are deposited on the nanofibres. “The presence of oxygen on the surface of the carbon nanofibres also contributes to the improvement in sensitivity,” said Kumar.

The team spun the nanofibres by a process called electrospinning, in which a polymer solution is electrically charged and ejected through a spinneret under a high-voltage electric field. The researchers used a special polymer blend to obtain nanofibres of the polymer, which was then converted to carbon nanofibres by heating. The zinc oxide was then deposited on the surface of the nanofibres.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .